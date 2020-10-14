Coronavirus: Ireland to bring in ban on household visits
There will be a ban on all household visits in Ireland from Thursday night, excluding arrangements for childcare and on compassionate grounds.
The Irish government is following a five-level system for dealing with coronavirus.
The cabinet is also discussing moving the border counties of Donegal, Cavan and Monaghan to level four restrictions.
RTÉ said Louth and Leitrim would remain on level three.
This follows the introduction of tighter restrictions on schools and hospitality in Northern Ireland.
'Working from home'
Movement has already been restricted between counties in the Republic of Ireland.
Garda (Irish police) checkpoints have been set up across the country.
In the Republic of Ireland, a further 1,095 new coronavirus cases were confirmed on Wednesday, and five additional deaths.
There have now been a total of 45,243 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country and 1,835 deaths.
Ireland's chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said it was "extremely concerning".
He reiterated the need to reduce contact with other people.
"That means staying at home, working from home where possible, practising physical distancing and stopping discretionary socialising," he said.
Tánaiste (Deputy Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar said "as best we can" there was an effort to co-ordinate and co-operate with Northern Ireland.
However, he added that Stormont had not agreed to an all-island approach.
He said that was based on international evidence which shows that schools, particularly primary schools, were not a major cause of transmission.
Mr Varadkar said the government would listen to what the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) said, and to the new modelling on the positivity rate nationally, before making any further decisions.
Cavan has the highest 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 in the country at 571, followed by Monaghan at 360, Donegal at 353.7, Clare at 307.2 and Meath at 299.9.
Counties with the lowest rate of cases include Waterford at 69.7, Wicklow at 77.2, Carlow at 80.8, Tipperary at 82.7 and Mayo at 89.7.