Coronavirus: Garda Commissioner Drew Harris works from home after contact
Garda Commissioner Drew Harris is restricting his movements following contact with an officer who later tested positive for Covid-19.
The Irish police chief has been working from home for the past few days because of the requirement to self-isolate for 14 days.
He was tested over the weekend, but returned negative for coronavirus.
The officer was asymptomatic when he had a one-on-one meeting with the commissioner at Garda Headquarters.
He is now on sick leave and members of his unit who were close contacts of the officer are also restricting their movements and working from home.
They had also tested negative tests, said Garda Headquarters.
The commissioner's most recent public event was last Wednesday.
Garda Headquarters said: "Following a socially distant meeting late last week between the Garda commissioner and one other person who a few days later tested positive for Covid-19, Commissioner Harris was tested for Covid-19 at the weekend.
"The test was negative.
"In line with public health guidelines, since being informed of this close contact the commissioner has been restricting his movements, but continues to carry out his duties."
Commissioner Harris was previously a deputy chief constable in the PSNI.