Coronavirus: No countries on Irish green list from Monday
- Published
There will be no countries on the Republic of Ireland's safe travel list from Monday, the Irish Foreign Ministry has announced.
The Irish government's Green List features countries people can travel to without having to restrict their movements when they return.
From Monday, Cyprus, Finland, Latvia and Liechtenstein will be removed.
Nowhere was found to be below the required 14-day cumulative number of Covid-19 cases.
This criteria, judging the number of cases per 100,000 population, is based on data from the European Centre for Disease Protection.
There will be no countries on the Green List with effect from Monday 12 Oct. Ireland continues to work with EU partners to finalise negotiations on coordinating travel within the Union (“EU traffic lights system”). pic.twitter.com/7YT6AT1Pg9— Irish Foreign Ministry (@dfatirl) October 8, 2020
The department of foreign affairs said it reviews the list every Thursday, with changes taking effect the following Monday.
In a statement, it said: "Ireland continues to work with EU partners to finalise negotiations on the new Council Recommendation on co-ordinating travel with the Union ('EU traffic lights system').
The Northern Ireland Executive publishes a separate list on exempted countries and territories from which travellers do not have to self-isolate.
It still includes Cyprus, Finland, Latvia and Liechtenstein.