Sophie Pétronin: Hopes rise for release of French hostage in Mali
- Published
Sophie Pétronin, 75, was abducted in Mali in December 2016 and after almost four years in detention is known as the last French hostage in the world.
Now, there are reports of her imminent release, alongside a veteran Malian politician, as part of a prisoner swap for more than 100 jihadists.
Charity worker Ms Pétronin is described as almost forgotten in France.
Meanwhile, ex-opposition leader and former presidential candidate Soumaïla Cissé, 70, was kidnapped in March.
Mali militant group JNIM, which is affiliated to al-Qaeda, is believed to be behind their abductions.
What do we know?
Authorities have been working on their release for months and are reportedly wary of any last-minute hitches. In August, Malian president Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta was overthrown by a military junta and little is known of what happened to the talks after the coup.
"It's too soon to celebrate," Ms Pétronin's son Sébastien Chadaud warned. "We've already lived through moments like this for four years."
However, Malian reports say around 100 jihadists detained by the military in recent operations were freed on Monday as part of a negotiated prisoner swap. They later appeared in the northern Mali town of Tessalit.