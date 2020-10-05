Coronavirus: Irish government to reject toughest restrictions
The Irish government is considering moving the Republic of Ireland to level three restrictions nationwide.
On Sunday, public health experts said level five restrictions - the highest level - should be introduced to deal with the rise in Covid-19 cases.
But it is expected the cabinet will instead opt for level three restrictions when it meets at 17:30 local time on Monday.
Level five restrictions are similar to those imposed in March.
It is understood the level three restrictions, which involve tighter limitations on gatherings and advising people to work from home unless absolutely necessary, will be imposed with stricter enforcement.
Counties Donegal and Dublin have already been placed under level three restrictions, with the rest of the country under level two.
The cabinet is expected to reject the recommendations of the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) to move to the highest state of regulations.
Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said the government would make decisions in the "best interests of public health, taking all advice into account".
Earlier, Senator Michael McDowell said the government should not be "manipulated" into a compromise with NPHET to move to level four.
Moving to either level four or five, he said, would created "untold misery, additional deaths, huge psychiatric and psychological damage, irreparable economic and social harm, and will be futile".
Level three restrictions would involve:
- Visitors to private homes and gardens should be limited to a maximum number of six from one other household
- No social/family gatherings should take place, with exemptions to this for weddings and funerals
- No organised indoor gatherings should take place. Organised outdoor gatherings are permitted, up to a maximum of 15 people
- People should remain in their county with the exception of those who must travel for work, education and other essential purposes
- People are advised to work from home unless absolutely necessary
- Schools, early learning and childcare services should remain open. Adult and higher education institutions should remain open, but are asked to review protective measures and take steps to limit congregation as much as possible
- People are asked to walk or cycle where possible so that public transport is available for use by essential workers and for essential work only