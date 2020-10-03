Leaving Cert: Thousands set for improved grades
An error in the grading calculation system in the Republic of Ireland means thousands of pupils will get improved grades.
It is the third mistake identified in the system and is thought to affect about 6,100 students.
Those who have been awarded higher grades can now see that reflected online.
Two previous errors had already been flagged up during an audit of the coding used to standardise results.
It has been reported that:
- 5,408 students will receive a higher grade, by one grade band, in one subject.
- 621 students will receive a higher grade, by one band, in two subjects.
- 71 students will receive a higher grade, by one band, in three or more subjects.
While thousands received lower grades than they should have, about the same number were awarded inflated marks.
Minister for Education Norma Foley said those students would not be downgraded and that she was "sorry that this last week has delivered more uncertainty for you".
However, it has created concern that some students will have lost out on college officers to others who received marks higher than they should have.
A file has been sent to the Central Applications Office, which will establish how many students will get a new offer.