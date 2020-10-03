Bus and car crash in Dublin leaves eight in hospital
Eight people are in hospital following a crash between a bus and a car in Dublin.
It happened at about 22:40 local time on Friday at the junction of Northumberland Road and Haddington Road in Ballsbridge.
Firefighters, paramedics and ambulance services and gardaí (Irish police) attended the incident.
The scene has been closed for examination and is likely to remain closed throughout Saturday.
The injured people were taken to St Vincent's University Hospital by ambulance, including both occupants of the car.
Roads remain closed around the scene where eight people were taken to hospital following a serious traffic collision involving a bus and a car in Dublin last night @rtenews pic.twitter.com/tjsOM5mCzM— Paul Deighan (@PaulDeighano) October 3, 2020
Gardaí have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have camera footage of it, to come forward.
In a statement, gardaí said one of the vehicles in the crash had come to their attention prior to the incident, and that the An Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission had been notified.