Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: Armenia 'ready' for ceasefire talks
Armenia's foreign ministry has said it "stands ready to engage" with France, Russia and the US on halting six days of fighting with its neighbour Azerbaijan.
Casualties have mounted in the southern Caucasus with both sides accusing each other of launching deadly attacks.
The conflict around the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh erupted on Sunday.
The enclave is officially part of Azerbaijan but run by ethnic Armenians.
The two former Soviet republics went to war over the territory between 1988 and 1994, eventually declaring a ceasefire, and they have never reached a settlement over the dispute.
France, Russia and the US, which co-chair the OSCE Minsk mediation group, have called for a ceasefire, but so far Azerbaijan has not given a positive response to proposed talks.
In the latest fighting, Azerbaijan forces said they had made further advances, but accused Armenia of artillery attacks on four villages, causing civilian casualties.
Armenia says it has shot down seven drones flying near the capital, Yerevan, but the claim has been rejected by Azerbaijan.
What hope of a ceasefire?
In a joint statement on Thursday, the presidents of France, Russia and the US called for an "immediate cessation of hostilities between the relevant military forces".
Armenia's foreign ministry responded on Friday, saying it was ready to engage with the three OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs "to re-establish a ceasefire regime based on the 1994-1995 agreements".
Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev has so far rejected talks, and his main ally, Turkey, has said a lasting ceasefire depends on "Armenians' withdrawal from every span of Azerbaijani territory".
Nagorno-Karabakh - key facts
- A mountainous region of about 4,400 sq km (1,700 sq miles)
- Traditionally inhabited by Christian Armenians and Muslim Turks
- In Soviet times, it became an autonomous region within the republic of Azerbaijan
- Internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, but majority of population is ethnic Armenian
- Self-proclaimed authorities are not recognised by any UN member, including Armenia
- An estimated one million people displaced by war in 1988-94, and about 30,000 killed
- Separatist forces captured some extra territory around the enclave in Azerbaijan
- Stalemate has largely prevailed since a 1994 ceasefire
- Turkey openly supports Azerbaijan
- Russia has a military base in Armenia
