Leaving Certificate: Errors found Republic's Leaving Cert grade system Published duration 29 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Getty/Matt Cardy

Errors have been found in the Republic of Ireland's Leaving Certificate calculated grades system, the taoiseach (Irish prime minister) has said.

The summer tests are the Republic of Ireland's equivalent of A-levels.

Micheál Martin told the Dáil the Department of Education had found two errors, which were "technical".

The errors identified by the Department affect around 10% of this year's 61,000 Leaving Certificate students, RTÉ News is reporting.

The Republic's Education Minister Norma Foley is expected to make a statement later on Wednesday

Students in Ireland received their Leaving Cert results on Monday 7 September.

Technical errors

The taoiseach said the first priority would be to inform those whose grades may change due to the errors.

According to Mr Martin, the technical errors found relate to "coding".