Armenia says its fighter jet 'shot down by Turkey' Published duration 7 minutes ago

Armenia says one of its fighter jets was shot down by a Turkey jet, in a major escalation of a conflict over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The Armenian foreign ministry said the pilot of the Soviet-made SU-25 died after being hit by the Turkish F-16 in Armenian air space.

Turkey, which is backing Azerbaijan in the conflict, has so far made no public comments on the issue.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.