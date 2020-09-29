Seal cull 'not best solution' to boost fish stock Published duration 37 minutes ago

A plan to cull seal numbers in Irish waters to improve fish stocks has been criticised by the Irish Wildlife Trust.

The conservation charity said ending overfishing and better marine protection measures would be a better approach.

A pilot scheme to shoot seals is under consideration by the Irish government in counties Cork and Kerry.

The charity said it was good news that seal numbers had increased.

Pádraig Fogarty, from the Irish Wildlife Trust, told Irish broadcaster RTÉ that seals were one of the first protected species in Ireland.

Reduced fish stocks were a result of an "ecological collapse of the ocean ecosystem", he said.

RTÉ reported there has been speculation that the Department of Housing, Local government and Heritage had received five applications for licenses to cull seals, including three which specified using high-powered rifles.

Mr Fogarty said protected marine areas needed to be established around the Irish coast and urged the phasing out of bottom trawlers and super-trawlers.