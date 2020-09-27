Switzerland firmly rejects end of free movement with EU - projection Published duration 13 minutes ago

image copyright EPA image caption Opponents of the plan say it will damage relations with the EU

Swiss voters have rejected a proposal to end an agreement with the European Union on the free movement of people, TV projections suggest.

Broadcaster SRF said voters were set to reject the plan by 63% to 37%.

Ballots are still being counted, and final results are due within hours.

Switzerland is not a member of the EU, but currently accepts free movement so that it can have access to free trade and co-operate with Brussels in areas like transport and education.

Supporters of the anti-free movement plan said it would allow Switzerland to control its borders and select only the immigrants it wants.

Opponents argued it would plunge a healthy economy into recession, and deprive hundreds of thousands of Swiss citizens of their freedom to live and work across Europe.

People have also been voting on a number of other issues.