BBC News

Switzerland firmly rejects end of free movement with EU - projection

Published
image copyrightEPA
image captionOpponents of the plan say it will damage relations with the EU
Swiss voters have rejected a proposal to end an agreement with the European Union on the free movement of people, TV projections suggest.
Broadcaster SRF said voters were set to reject the plan by 63% to 37%.
Ballots are still being counted, and final results are due within hours.
Switzerland is not a member of the EU, but currently accepts free movement so that it can have access to free trade and co-operate with Brussels in areas like transport and education.
Supporters of the anti-free movement plan said it would allow Switzerland to control its borders and select only the immigrants it wants.
Opponents argued it would plunge a healthy economy into recession, and deprive hundreds of thousands of Swiss citizens of their freedom to live and work across Europe.
People have also been voting on a number of other issues.
They appear to have backed paternity leave for new fathers, and rejected a proposal to make it easier to hunt protected species such as wolves.

More on this story

  • No quotas in 'compromise' Swiss immigration bill

    Published
    16 December 2016

  • Will the Swiss introduce limits to immigration from the EU?

    Published
    17 June 2016

  • Europe's migrant crisis: The year that changed a continent

    Published
    30 August