Seamus Ludlow: Investigation into Co Louth murder By Julian O'Neill

BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent Published duration 10 minutes ago

image copyright Pacemaker image caption Seamus Ludlow was murdered while returning home from a night out

An independent investigation has been launched into the murder of a man in the Irish Republic in May 1976.

Seamus Ludlow, 47, a forestry worker, was shot after a night out in Dundalk, County Louth.

His family believe he was mistaken for a member of the IRA by a loyalist gang which included soldiers.

The cross-border investigation will be undertaken by Jon Boutcher, the retired police chief who is already looking into numerous Troubles cases.

image caption Relatives of Mr Ludlow announced the independent investigation

A parliamentary committee in Dublin previously recommended that a state inquiry be held into the murder, after an official judge-led report criticised the original Garda (Irish police) investigation.

It was found that the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) told the Garda in 1979 that it believed four named loyalists were involved in Mr Ludlow's killing, but the information was not pursued by the Garda at the time.

No-one has ever been charged with the murder.

Mr Ludlow's family has long been campaigning for an new investigation and announced the latest development on Tuesday.

It says a new witness has come forward in the last two weeks.