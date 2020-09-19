Coronavirus: Dublin brought under tighter Covid-19 restrictions Published duration 15 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Brian Lawless/PA image caption Restaurants in Dublin will only be allowed to serve food outside to a maximum of 14 customers

Tighter Covid-19 restrictions have come into force in Dublin in an effort to stem rising levels of the virus.

The new rules came into force in the city and surrounding county at midnight on Friday.

For the next three weeks, people will be discouraged from leaving the city and county unless for essential reasons.

They are being asked to work from home where possible and only to make essential journeys on public transport.

In Dublin city visitors to private homes and gardens should be limited to a maximum number of six from one other household.

There are to be no organised indoor gatherings and outdoor gatherings are to be up to a maximum of 15.

Restaurants and pubs that had been serving food will only be allowed to cater outdoors, to a maximum of 14 people, or provide a take-away service.

'Will save lives'

Pubs in the rest of the Republic, regardless of whether they serve food, will be allowed to open on Monday.

Only elite sporting fixtures are being allowed to take place. Sports training can continue but only outdoors and in pods of up to 15 while gym classes have been suspended.

Funeral attendances are capped at 25 and the same cap will be introduced for weddings from Monday.

The new rules are based on recommendations from public health officials at the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET).

The city and county is being moved from level two to level three of the country's five-level alert system. The government decides when to move between levels based on advice from the NPHET.

Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Micheál Martin said that without action there was a real threat Dublin could return to the worst days of the crisis.

"I know the restrictions will make many people angry but we have very clear advice that they will save lives," said Mr Martin.

Three further deaths and 253 new Covid-19 cases were confirmed on Friday - 116 of them were in Dublin.

It brings the total number of coronavirus deaths to 1,792 in the country.

Placing Dublin at level three has the following implications for those living or working in Dublin: