Alexei Navalny: Poisoned Putin critic 'will return to Russia'

image copyright @navalny image caption Navalny posted on Instagram from his hospital bed in Germany

The poisoned Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny is to return to Russia, his spokeswoman has said.

"It's puzzling to me why anyone should think otherwise," Kira Yarmysh posted on Twitter.

Mr Navalny also posted a picture on Instagram for the first time since he was poisoned, announcing that he was breathing free of ventilation.

He collapsed on a flight from Siberia on 20 August. Tests have shown he was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent.

He was transferred to the Charité hospital in the German capital, Berlin.

His team alleges he was poisoned on the orders of President Vladimir Putin - the Kremlin denies any involvement.

"All morning journalists have been writing to me and asking, is it true that Alexei plans to return to Russia?" Ms Yarmysh wrote.

"Again I can confirm to everyone: no other options were ever considered," she added.

The announcement came shortly after Mr Navalny took to Instagram.

"Hi, this is Navalny. I have been missing you. I still can't do much, but yesterday I managed to breathe on my own for the entire day," he said.

"Just on my own, no extra help, not even a valve in my throat. I liked it very much. It's a remarkable process that is underestimated by many. Strongly recommended."