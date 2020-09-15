Dublin: 16-year-old boy appears before Children's Court Published duration 26 minutes ago

A 16-year-old has been charged with the murder of a homeless man in Dublin, in the Republic of Ireland.

The man was found dead in a laneway off Madison Road in Kilmainham early on Monday 14 September.

The boy was brought by gardaí from Kevin Street Garda Station to appear before Dublin's Children's Court on Tuesday.

A detective said that when the murder charge was put to him, he made no reply.

The boy's solicitor told the court that he had great concerns for the boy's mental health and the judge agreed to his application for a medical and psychiatric assessment in custody, RTÉ reports.

The judge also directed that nothing be reported that could in any way identify him.

Gardaí also asked that the victim not be named because they were still trying to verify his identity.