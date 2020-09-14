Lisa Smith: Trial of IS accused former soldier set for 2022 Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Brian Lawless/PA image caption Lisa Smith pictured at a previous hearing

A former Irish soldier charged with membership of terrorist group Islamic State and funding terrorism, will go on trial in 2022.

Lisa Smith, 38, from Dundalk, County Louth, appeared at the Special Criminal Court in Dublin on Monday morning.

She denies being a member of terrorist group Islamic State (ISIS) between 28 October, 2015 and 1 December, 2019.

She also denies financing terrorism by sending 800 euros in assistance to a named man on 6 May, 2015.

If convicted she could face up to 10 years in prison. The trial is expected to last 12 weeks.

A trial date has been set for 11 January 2022.