Dublin: Teenager questioned after body found in lane
A teenager has been arrested following the discovery of a man's body in a lane way in Dublin.
Gardaí (Irish police) were called to the scene at Madison Road, Kilmainham, at about 01:30 local time on Monday 14 September.
The scene in Kilmainham has been cordoned off to enable forensic experts to carry out a full examination and the state pathologist has been notified.
The teenage boy is being questioned at Kevin Street Garda Station.
Gardaí have appealed to anyone who was in the area between 23:00 local time on Sunday and 02:00 local time on Monday to contact them.