Dublin: Teenager questioned after body found in lane

A teenager has been arrested following the discovery of a man's body in a lane way in Dublin.

Gardaí (Irish police) were called to the scene at Madison Road, Kilmainham, at about 01:30 local time on Monday 14 September.

The scene in Kilmainham has been cordoned off to enable forensic experts to carry out a full examination and the state pathologist has been notified.

The teenage boy is being questioned at Kevin Street Garda Station.