UK 'behaving in extraordinary way' over Brexit Published duration 6 minutes ago Related Topics Brexit

image caption Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has said a trade deal is still a possibility

Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said the UK government is behaving in an "extraordinary way" over Brexit.

His comments come in response to the Internal Markets Bill which has been proposed by Boris Johnson's government.

The bill would go against the Withdrawal Agreement, signed by the UK and EU earlier this year.

Despite this, Mr Coveney said a free trade deal was still a possibility.

Speaking to BBC's Andrew Marr programme, he suggested it would be difficult for trade talks between the two sides to continue if the Internal Markets Bill passes through parliament.

"How then can the EU proceed with these negotiations, and put a new agreement in place, which will be the basis for a new relationship, if existing agreements, which aren't even a year old, are being legislated against?" he said.

Boris Johnson has said the European Union is threatening to impose a customs border in the Irish Sea, separating Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK.

Mr Coveney rejected the suggestion that the EU's position on having a customs border between Northern Ireland and Britain had hardened after the agreement was signed, calling this a "completely bogus argument".

He noted the agreement had been hailed as a "negotiating triumph" at the time by the UK, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson had called an election after it was signed.

Mr Coveney said the UK government's actions had created "enormous tension" in the negotiations in the "very little time left to get a deal".

Prime Minister Johnson has said an agreement on trade must be done by 15 October, to be ready in time for the conclusion of the transition period at the end of this year.

"In my view it is possible to get a trade agreement, it will probably be a basic, pretty thin trade agreement, but it is possible to do that," said Mr Coveney.