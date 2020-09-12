Coronavirus: Gardaí get power close pubs breaching Covid-19 rules Published duration 5 minutes ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image copyright Getty Images image caption One new death from Covid-19 was recorded in Ireland on Friday

Gardaí (Irish police) have been granted legal powers to close restaurants and pubs not adhering to regulations during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The legislation came into force after the Criminal Justice Enforcement Powers Covid-19 Bill was signed into law.

It comes as the taoiseach (Irish PM) warned his government would not be afraid to implement special restrictions in Dublin.

More than half of the new cases on Friday were recorded in Dublin.

Micheál Martin said ministers had learned from their actions during earlier clampdowns in Kildare, Offaly and Laois.

One further death and 211 cases of Covid-19 were recorded in the Republic on Friday.

Ireland's total number of cases stands at 30,571, with 1,781 deaths.

image copyright Niall Carson/PA

Ireland's Chief Medical Officer has warned people living in the city to take "immediate action" to break the chain of transmission.

Dr Ronan Glynn said the virus was growing by 4% in the capital and was being driven by household clusters.

He warned if things were to continue in this trend, the number of new cases in Dublin would double over the next 14 days.

Mr Martin told RTÉ "the most important thing about Dublin is how to get to grips with the virus to lower the number of cases and to put pressure on the virus."

He said: "This provides a window of opportunity for us to bring the current trajectory of disease under control.

"To do so we need to act now to break the chains of transmission," he added.

The Irish Cabinet will consider advice from public health experts on Tuesday after warnings from the acting chief medical officer.