Brexit: Irish PM's 'extreme concern' over UK Brexit bill Published duration 12 minutes ago

The taoiseach (Irish prime minister) has said he is "extremely concerned" about UK government plans that could override key elements of its Brexit deal, in breach of international law.

The Internal Market Bill sets out how powers currently held by the EU will be shared out after the post-Brexit transition period ends.

Micheál Martin warned the move could "undermine progress" in the trade negotiations.

He added that trust was "fundamental".

The Irish government has broadly criticised the decision.

'Safety net'

However, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended the governments plans to introduce the bill

He told MPs that the legislation was necessary to protect the peace process in Northern Ireland and the Good Friday Agreement.

He described the measures being brought forward as a "safety net".

Referring to the NI protocol he added that the law was needed to protect "an extreme interpretation of the protocol".

Mr Martin is due to speak to Mr Johnson later on Wednesday and has said he will "register very strong concerns" about the latest development.

"We're extremely concerned about the unilateral nature of the British government's action," Mr Martin said.

"But the timing of this initiative, unilateral in nature, does not build trust," he said.

He made the comments as his government unveiled a series of business supports to prepare Irish firms for Brexit.

'Drags NI back to centre stage'

"I think it's taken a lot of people aback across Europe, and indeed in the United Kingdom itself, and it's not an acceptable way to conduct negotiations," he said.

"In addition, I would say also the degree to which it drags Northern Ireland back into the centre stage is very, very regrettable. It has the potential to be divisive in that context and we will all work to make sure that does not transpire."

Mr Martin said the Northern Ireland protocol contained within the withdrawal agreement, which secured the UK's departure from the EU in January, will apply.

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney warned against anyone "thinking about playing politics with Northern Ireland on Brexit again".

Mr Coveney warned the UK government that now is not the time to "reignite disagreements" that have been settled in an international agreement that is bound by international law.

"Northern Ireland is too fragile and too important to be used as a pawn in the broader Brexit negotiations," he said.

"Now is the time to find a way to do a trade deal that is good for the UK and good for the EU and Ireland."

However Alok Sharma, UK Business Secretary, told BBC News NI's Good Morning Ulster programme many businesses in NI would welcome the bill.

He said it was "ultimately about protecting jobs, protecting livelihoods, protecting consumers and protecting investment".

He added that it would "guarantee UK companies being able to trade unhindered in every part of the UK, while maintaining world-leading standards".

Mr Sharma said he had visited Northern Ireland and spoke to businesses.

"The overwhelming view from businesses is they want certainty when it comes to the internal market and that is what they will get with this bill," he said.

"What we will be doing will be introducing limited and reasonable steps to create a safety net that removes any ambiguity and, ultimately, what we want to do is deliver what we have always said in terms of our commitment to the people of Northern Ireland," he said.

He said he would ensure that Northern Ireland remains part of the UK customs territory.

"We're going to ensure that goods moving within the UK will never inadvertently have to pay EU tariffs.

"Businesses based in Northern Ireland will have unfettered access to the rest of the UK without paperwork," he said.