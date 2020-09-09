Fire breaks out at Greece's largest migrant camp, Moria, on Lesbos
Fire has broken out at Greece's largest migrant camp, the overcrowded Moria facility on the island of Lesbos.
Migrants were being evacuated. There were no immediate reports of casualties as some 25 firefighters with 10 engines battled the flames.
One eyewitness said the main compound, as well as makeshift shelters in a nearby olive grove, were ablaze.
Moria is home to nearly 13,000 people, more than four times the number it can officially hold.