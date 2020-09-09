Fire breaks out at Greece's largest migrant camp, Moria, on Lesbos Published duration 22 minutes ago Related Topics Europe migrant crisis

image copyright Reuters image caption People were seen fleeing the camp with their belongings

Fire has broken out at Greece's largest migrant camp, the overcrowded Moria facility on the island of Lesbos.

Migrants were being evacuated. There were no immediate reports of casualties as some 25 firefighters with 10 engines battled the flames.

One eyewitness said the main compound, as well as makeshift shelters in a nearby olive grove, were ablaze.