Covid-19: Irish pubs set for 21 September reopening Published duration 9 minutes ago

image copyright Niall Carson/PA image caption Pubs which only serve drink have not been allowed to reopen on either side of the Irish border

It is understood the Irish government has agreed that pubs that do not serve food will be able to reopen from 21 September.

The reopening will be subject to possible local restrictions if case numbers rise, RTÉ News has reported.

The move will put pressure on the Stormont Executive to reopen non-food bars in Northern Ireland.

Draft guidelines, which were drawn up in conjunction with tourism body Fáilte Ireland, were circulated last weekend.

They are broadly the same as those that have been brought in for pubs where food is being served.

These include keeping customer records for contact tracing purposes and time slots that are limited to one hour and 45 minutes where physical distancing of one metre can be maintained.

However, time slots would not be a requirement where physical distancing of two metres can be "strictly maintained".

The move was described as "madness" by the Vintners' Federation of Ireland.

Will NI follow suit?

Drink-only bars which cannot trade due to Covid-19 restrictions are "losing thousands of pounds" weekly, according to Hospitality Ulster.

Its chief executive, Colin Neill, said many traditional pubs may never reopen unless the executive takes action soon.