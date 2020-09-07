Russia's Navalny out of coma after poisoning Published duration 10 minutes ago

image copyright Reuters image caption Alexei Navalny was flown to Berlin for treatment in August after falling ill

Russia's poisoned opposition figure Alexei Navalny is out of an induced coma and his condition has improved, says a hospital in Berlin.

Doctor say he is responding to verbal stimuli. Mr Navalny was flown to Germany after falling ill on a flight in Siberia in July.

His team says he was poisoned on orders from Russian President Vladimir Putin, who denies involvement.

German doctors say he was poisoned with a Novichok nerve agent.

It was too early to assess the long-term impact of the poisoning, the hospital added.

Chancellor Angela Markel said last week Mr Navalny was the victim of attempted murder and that the world would look to Russia for answers.

But Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has previously said the allegation that Novichok was used to poison the leader was not backed up by evidence.

A Novichok nerve agent was used to poison former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in the UK in 2018.