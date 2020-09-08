Mairead McGuinness becomes new EU trade commissioner Published duration 14 minutes ago

image copyright PA Media image caption Mairead McGuinness has a wealth of experience working in the European Parliament

Mairead McGuinness has been announced as Ireland's EU trade commissioner.

Mairead McGuinness is currently vice-president of the European Parliament and represents the north west constituency of the Republic of Ireland in the European Parliament.

She has been a vice-president of the parliament since July 2014.

image copyright Reuters image caption European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen led the appointment process

Ms McGuinness was chosen for the role after both nominees were interviewed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The European Parliament was then consulted before the appointment was made by the European Council.

President von der Leyen had asked the Irish government to nominate one male and one female candidate.

Mr McDowell is former chief economic adviser to the government from 2011 to 2016, working closely with then Taoiseach (Irish PM) Enda Kenny.

Why did Phil Hogan resign?

Mr Hogan stepped down from the EU trade commissioner post on 26 August, after facing criticism for attending a golf dinner with more than 80 people in County Galway on 19 August.

He was also accused of not complying with quarantine rules when he arrived in Ireland from Brussels.

image copyright PA Media image caption Phil Hogan attended the Irish parliamentary golf society event at a County Galway hotel

Mr Hogan said he did not break any law but he "should have been more rigorous" in adherence to the Covid guidelines.

Mr Hogan - who would have been leading the EU's post-Brexit free trade negotiations with the UK - had been facing calls to quit in the wake of #GolfGate, as it has become known in Ireland.

The now infamous golf dinner was attended by a host of high-profile figures from Irish political life.

The controversy surrounding it has already cost the jobs of Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary and Jerry Buttimer, deputy chairman of the Irish senate.