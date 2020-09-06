Dublin Airport: Drop-off and pick-up charges planned Published duration 31 minutes ago

image copyright Getty Images

Charges for people collecting or dropping off passengers by car will be introduced at Dublin Airport following the Covid-19 pandemic.

Approval is being sought from planning authorities, with work expected to begin soon if granted.

The new drop-off and pick-up zones will operate in front of Terminal 1 and Terminal 2.

A spokesperson for Dublin Airport said the system will encourage greater use of public transport.

In the statement DAA, which manages Dublin Airport, said the change will reduce the number of car journeys to and from the airport.

Revenue generated from payments will be ring-fenced and "invested in a series of sustainability initiatives" at the airport, according to the statement.

Last year, 32% of passengers at Dublin Airport used private cars to access it, a further 32% made their journey by bus, with 21% travelling by taxi, RTÉ reports.

image copyright Dublin Airport

Currently, passengers can be dropped off in front of both Dublin Airport terminals free of charge, but pick-ups are not permitted in these locations.

The DAA confirmed the new charges will not be introduced until after the coronavirus pandemic.

A paid drop-off and pick-up zone is already operational at Belfast International Airport, costing £1 for the first ten minutes.