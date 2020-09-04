Coronavirus: Irish publicans say food receipts law is 'madness' Published duration 10 minutes ago

image copyright EPA/NEIL HALL image caption Businesses in the Republic must keep food receipts for 28 days so they can be inspected by Irish police or health officials

Irish pubs and restaurants will have to keep records of the meals that every customer orders under new legislation to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Irish pubs are not allowed to serve alcohol unless customers order a meal and the government is trying to crack down on those breaking the rules.

Businesses must keep food receipts for 28 days so they can be inspected by Gardaí (police) or health officials.

But the Vintners' Federation of Ireland described the new law as "madness".

"This is crazy stuff," said Padraig Cribben, chief executive of the federation.

"The idea that a pub must record all food ordered by each customer and then store it for 28 days is bureaucracy gone mad."

The temporary measure was part of a statutory instrument that was signed by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly last week.

However, the Vintners' Federation and the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) complained the changes had been imposed without any consultation with the hospitality industry.

RAI chief executive Adrian Cummins told Irish broadcaster RTÉ the new rules were an additional burden on business owners who are already struggling financially because of the pandemic.

image copyright PA Media image caption Irish pubs are not allowed to serve alcohol unless customers order a substantial meal

However, the government has defended the new regulations as a necessary move to ensure all businesses are complying with coronavirus legislation.

"I accept it's more hassle, it's more paperwork - I worked in pubs myself when I was younger," said Damien English, a junior minister in the Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation.

"This is to enable the health authorities, public health teams as well as the gardaí to monitor compliance with the regulations.

"The regulations are there to protect all of us, but also to reopen business."

'Level the playing field'

In the summer, the Republic of Ireland eased its lockdown measures by allowing pubs to serve alcohol provided that each customer ordered a "substantial" meal, costing at least €9 (£8).

Mr English confirmed that in addition to recording customers' names, contact numbers and the time they entered their premises, publicans will now also have to retain proof that they purchased food.

"It's not what they ate - it's proof that they did eat," the minister told RTÉ.

Mr English argued that most businesses would keep receipts anyway and the inspections would help to ensure fairness across the industry.

"We would have people saying to us a business up the road is not using the conditions properly, not using the regulations," he said.

"This helps level the playing field."

However, the government has been heavily criticised by opposition parties as well as the hospitality sector.