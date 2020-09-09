Kim Wall: Danish inventor 'confesses murder' in new documentary Published duration 8 minutes ago

image copyright Ritzau Foto image caption Kim Wall boarded Peter Madsen's submarine Nautilus on the evening of 10 August 2017

An inventor jailed for murdering a Swedish journalist who boarded his submarine for an interview has finally confessed in a Danish documentary that he killed her, local media report.

Kim Wall was killed after she boarded Peter Madsen's homemade submarine in Copenhagen harbour in August 2017.

Her mutilated body was discovered on a beach by a passer-by 11 days later.

Madsen was sentenced to life in jail in 2018 when a court dismissed his claim that Ms Wall's death was an accident.

The confession was made to a journalist who secretly recorded more than 20 hours of phone conversations with Madsen in jail for a documentary series, reports Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet.

In The Secret Recordings with Peter Madsen, which will begin airing Wednesday, the inventor answers "yes" to a question asking if he killed Ms Wall.

"There is only one who is guilty, and that is me," Madsen is reported to say.

Madsen had previously admitted to chopping up Ms Wall's body and throwing it in the sea, but maintained her death was an accident.

Madsen has now given permission for the conversations to be aired, according to Discovery Networks, which made the series.

Kim Wall, who was 30 when she died, was an award-winning reporter who had travelled the world for her stories. She had reported from Uganda, Cuba, the Marshall Islands, Kenya and the United States.

While staying in Copenhagen with her boyfriend she had become interested in Madsen's do-it-yourself rocket and submarine projects