Germany children deaths: Bodies of five found in flat in Solingen Published duration 11 minutes ago

The bodies of five children have been found in a private apartment in the city of Solingen in western Germany, police say.

They gave few initial details about the discovery, with no information about the cause of death or if there were any suspects.

Emergency services were called to the residential block in the Hasseldelle area of the city on Thursday.

Police were expected to give further details later.

According to unconfirmed reports from the Bild website, the five children were aged from one to eight. A sixth child was said to have survived.

Police were treating the incident as a criminal act, public broadcaster WDR said.

No details about the children's parents have been given, although the children's mother reportedly survived the incident.