County Donegal: Man dies after two-car crash Published duration 17 minutes ago

image caption Gardaí have appealed for witnesses

A man has died following a crash involving two cars in County Donegal, Irish police have said.

It happened on the N56 at Creeslough at about 21:30 local time on Tuesday.

A 19-year-old man, a passenger in one of the cars, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and another passenger, both men aged in their 20s, were taken to hospital in Letterkenny for treatment to their injuries.

A man in his 50s, the driver of the second car, is being treated for serious injuries.

The road has been closed and diversions are in place as investigations continue.