Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Irish government says that the number of cases due to community transmission in County Kildare is now at 36% - the same as the national rate

Covid-19 restrictions which were imposed on people living in County Kildare in the Republic of Ireland have been lifted "with immediate effect".

Local lockdowns were imposed last month after spikes in coronavirus cases.

It comes after the National Public Health Emergency Team met earlier on Monday to review the spread of the virus in the county, reports RTÉ.

The group said that the epidemiological situation in County Kildare was now broadly similar to the rest of Ireland.

The Irish government said that there were 75 cases recorded in the county in the week to 29 August compared to 238 cases notified in the week to 8 August, 170 cases in the week to 15 August, and 159 cases in the week to 22 August.

People were not allowed into or out of County Kildare except for the following reasons:

To travel to and from work, where it was not possible to work from home

To attend medical appointments and collect medicines and other health products

For vital family reasons such as caring for children, elderly or vulnerable people - but excluding social visits

For farming purposes including food production and care for animals

Cafes and restaurants were closed except for takeaway and limited outdoor dining.

Other leisure and entertainment venues like cinemas, gyms and swimming pools were also shut.

The extra restrictions were first imposed on 8 August on three counties - Kildare, Laois and Offaly.

But two weeks later, they were lifted in counties Laois and Offaly but were extended for a further two weeks in County Kildare due to the high number of Covid-19 cases in the area.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Irish Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said schools in Kildare will reopen as planned next week

In a tweet, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said that "evidence from Kildare, Laois and Offaly proves that localised measures do work".

"This knowledge will be a key part of our plans as we aim to reduce the spread of Covid-19 while re-opening our society and economy," he added.

There have now been 28,813 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Republic, after 53 new cases were recorded by its Department of Health on Monday. The death toll remains at 1,777.