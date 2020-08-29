Image copyright EPA

Protesters against the burning of a Koran by far-right supporters in Sweden have clashed with police during several hours of rioting.

Cars were set on fire and shop fronts were damaged in the clashes in the southern city of Malmö which have now been brought under control. There were several arrests.

Earlier on Friday, police barred far-right Danish politician Rasmus Paludan from attending the Koran-burning rally.

His supporters went ahead regardless.

Swedish police turned Mr Paludan back at the border, saying there was a two-year entry ban for him.

The head of the Danish far-right Stram Kurs (Hard Line) party was given a month in jail for a string of offences including racism in Denmark early this year.

He was convicted of posting anti-Islam videos on his party's social media channels.