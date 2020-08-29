Rare sighting of a waterspout in County Kerry

Image copyright Gloria Jean Keller

"The people were running to the pier shouting 'look at that, look at that'."

A photographer and her family were treated to a rare sight while travelling from County Kerry to Connemara in County Galway.

A waterspout formed while they were waiting for a ferry at Tarbert Ferry terminal in County Kerry on Thursday.

"It was fascinating," said Gloria Jean Keller.

"This is the first time I've ever seen something like this.

"I'm a photographer and always have my camera with me."

Ms Keller continued: "I was waiting for the ferry with my son and husband and I saw something coming down from the sky.

"I had to go to see what it was."

What is a waterspout?

Waterspouts are tornadoes that form over water and occur when the weather is very showery.

They are narrow, spinning columns of air that reach the ground from huge shower clouds - cumulonimbus.

As they develop, funnel-shaped clouds sometimes extend from the base of the cloud and it is only when these funnel clouds touch the ground or sea that we get a tornado or waterspout.