Image copyright PA Image caption Polar bears are forced on to land to look for food as sea ice diminishes

A polar bear has killed a man in Norway's Arctic Svalbard islands, local officials say.

The attack occurred at a campsite near the archipelago's main town of Longyearbyen.

People in the area shot the bear, which was found dead at the local airport.

Experts say polar bears' hunting grounds have diminished as the Arctic ice sheet melts due to climate change, forcing them into populated areas as they try to find food.

Until now only five fatal attacks on humans by bears had been recorded on the islands in the last 50 years.

The most recent was in 2011, when a 17-year-old British student was killed and four others were injured during an expedition.

The archipelago is home to almost 3,000 people and almost 1,000 bears, according to the Norwegian authorities.

Image copyright EPA Image caption The man was killed at a campsite near Longyearbyen, the main town on the archipelago

Polar bears have been a protected species since 1973, and shooting them is only allowed in self-defence. However, people in Svalbard are advised to carry a weapon outside urban areas.

Across the Barents Sea, Russia's Novaya Zemlya islands have reported several incidents involving bears in recent years.

In 2019, the main settlement, Belushya Guba, reported an invasion of as many as 52 bears, and in 2016 five Russian scientists were besieged for several weeks at a remote weather station on the island of Troynoy.