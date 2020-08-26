EU Commissioner Phil Hogan to resign
- 26 August 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-53923052?onekey=twovalue&utm_medium=qqqq&utm_campaign=1111&utm_source=asasdsaRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
EU commissioner Phil Hogan is to resign from the role after he was criticised for allegedly breaching coronavirus lockdown restrictions in the Republic of Ireland.
Mr Hogan attended a golf dinner with more than 80 people in County Galway on 19 August and was in the spotlight for not complying with quarantine rules when he arrived from Brussels.