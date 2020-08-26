Europe

EU Commissioner Phil Hogan to resign

  • 26 August 2020
Breaking News image

EU commissioner Phil Hogan is to resign from the role after he was criticised for allegedly breaching coronavirus lockdown restrictions in the Republic of Ireland.

Mr Hogan attended a golf dinner with more than 80 people in County Galway on 19 August and was in the spotlight for not complying with quarantine rules when he arrived from Brussels.

