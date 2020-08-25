Image copyright PA Media Image caption Hygiene measures are in place at schools across the Republic, the minister for education says

Many pupils in the Republic of Ireland are back to school on Tuesday for the first time since March.

Almost one million pupils are due to make a phased return to school.

Schools in Ireland have been closed since 12 March, following an announcement by then-Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some schools will prioritise first year students, with sixth year pupils returning next week.

The school transport scheme is also operational with additional safety measures and hygiene requirements.

Image caption On 12 March, Leo Varadkar said that "lost time in school or college will be recovered and in time our lives will go back to normal"

Last week, Ireland's Minister for Education Norma Foley said she understood parents "may feel anxious about your child's return to school".

"We are living in a new normal. However, we have put in place all the precautions necessary and along with the dedication of the principals and teachers at a local school level, you can be assured that your child will return to a safe and welcoming classroom."

On Monday, pupils at schools in Northern Ireland began a phased return.