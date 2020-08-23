Dublin: Elderly woman killed in Clontarf assault
- 23 August 2020
An elderly woman has died after being assaulted at a house in Dublin.
The woman, who is believed to be in her 80s, was found dead at a house on Kincora Court, in Clontarf at around 20:00 BST on Sunday.
A man is his 60s was arrested at the scene and is being detained at Clontarf Garda station.
The woman's body remains at the scene and a forensic examination of the house is to be carried out.