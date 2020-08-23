Image copyright EPA

While many sporting events have been cancelled by the coronavirus pandemic, a unique swimming challenge took place in Istanbul on Sunday.

Hundreds of competitors took part in the 32nd Samsung Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swimming Race, which is considered one of the world's best open water swimming races and the only intercontinental swimming contest.

The race started in Istanbul's Kanlica district, which lies on the Asian side of the city, and ended in the European Kurucesme district.

According to Hurriyet Daily News, 1,765 swimmers from 59 countries braved the 6.5km (four mile) race.

The race, which is organised by the Turkish Olympic committee, began in 1989.

The competition was initially due to take place on 12 July, but was postponed until 23 August due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some changes were made for the pandemic, with competitors wearing masks before setting off and during the award ceremony. And in contrast to previous years, no spectators were allowed to attend.

Turkey has recorded more than 258,000 coronavirus cases and 6,121 deaths, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University.

