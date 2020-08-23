Irish government agrees to recall of parliament

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Taoiseach Micheál Martin will ask for the Dáil to return on Monday

The Irish government has agreed to recall the Dáil (Irish parliament) early amid controversy about the attendance by political figures at a dinner with more than 80 people.

Politicians had not been due to return until 15 September.

Taoiseach (Irish PM) Micheál Martin will make the request to the Ceann Comhairle (Speaker) on Monday.

The coalition government has agreed the Dáil should be recalled following the reopening of schools.

Opposition politicians had called for the Dáil to be recalled in the wake of the dinner controversy, that has already claimed a number of political resignations.

The return date for the Dáil has not yet been confirmed, but is expected to be early next month.

Irish Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary resigned after his attendance at the golf dinner in County Galway. Irish police are investigating if the dinner breached Covid-19 regulations.

The event came a day after tighter lockdown restrictions were announced.

EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan, who was also in attendance at the event, has reportedly come under pressure to consider his position.

As EU trade commissioner, Mr Hogan would lead free trade negotiations with the UK if and when they commence after Brexit.

However, the Sunday Independent has reported that Mr Martin and Mr Varadkar want the EU trade commissioner to consider his position.

A government spokesperson told RTÉ that the two men believe the "event should never have been held, that the commissioner's apology came late and that he still needs to give a full account and explanation of his actions".

Pressure to recall

The decision to recall the Dáil was taken by Taoiseach Martin, Tanáiste (Irish deputy PM) Leo Varadkar, and Minister Eamon Ryan, the leader of the Green Party.

There has been pressure for the Dáil to return following the controversy around the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner in Clifden, County Galway on Wednesday night.

Speaking on RTÉ News on Friday, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald called for the return of the Dáil, and said the event had been "the last straw for many people".

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Phil Hogan attended an Irish parliamentary golf society event at a County Galway hotel on Wednesday

Calls for its return were also made by Labour leader Alan Kelly, and co-leader of the Social Democrats, Catherine Murphy.

Former Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary and Jerry Buttimer, who was the leas-chathaoirleach (deputy chairman of the Irish senate), both stepped down from their roles after attending the event.

The president of the Oireachtas Golf Society has apologised "unreservedly" for the hurt caused by the dinner.

Others present at the event included Supreme Court judge Séamus Woulfe and independent TD (MP) Noel Grealish.