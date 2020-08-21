A man and two children have died after a car skidded off a road and plunged into water in County Donegal, Gardaí (Irish police) have said.

It happened at Three Trees, Quigleys Point, at about 22:20 local time on Thursday.

A six-year-old girl, a boy aged 14 and a 49-year-old man who was driving the car died at the scene.

A 45-year-old woman managed to get out of the car and and sought help. She was taken to hospital.

She is being treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to Gardaí.

In a statement, they said the car had been travelling from the village of Muff in Donegal towards Quigley's Point before the crash.

Gardaí said the driver "lost control and the vehicle skidded across the road and down the embankment and plunged into the water".

The woman was sitting in the front passenger seat and both children were in the rear seat of the car.

After the woman got out of the vehicle and called for help, Gardaí and emergency services arrived at the scene and brought her to Letterkenny University Hospital.

The bodies of the three people who died were later recovered from the water and taken to the hospital's mortuary where post mortems will take place.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who saw a Black Mitsubishi ASX in the area after 22:00 local time on Thursday, or who has dash cam footage of the road at the time, to contact them.

The vehicle's registration number is 11 DL 1566.