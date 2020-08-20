Image copyright Reuters Image caption Minsk has been gripped by huge anti-Lukashenko rallies

The Belarus chief prosecutor has launched a criminal case against opposition leaders, accusing them of trying to seize power, reports say.

The indictment is quoted as saying the "creation and activity of the [opposition] Coordination Council are aimed at seizure of state power, and at harming national security".

Earlier President Alexander Lukashenko ordered police to end the mass protests against him in the capital Minsk.

His 9 August election win is disputed.

Opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, currently in neighbouring Lithuania, announced the creation of a Coordination Council to ensure a transfer of power. She also asked foreign governments to "help us in organising a dialogue with Belarusian authorities".