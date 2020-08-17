Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Juan Carlos is under investigation in Spain, as well as in Switzerland

Spain's former king Juan Carlos has been living in the United Arab Emirates since 3 August, the Spanish royal palace has confirmed, putting an end to speculation over his whereabouts.

On 3 August the ex-king made the shock announcement that he was leaving Spain amid a corruption investigation.

The 82-year-old travelled to the UAE on 3 August "and he remains there", a spokesman said, giving no more details.

The ex-king's finances are under scrutiny in a major corruption probe.

He denies any wrongdoing and has said he is available if prosecutors need to interview him.