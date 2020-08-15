Image caption Michael Cawley travelled to Italy on holiday

The chairman of the Republic of Ireland's national tourism authority has resigned after it emerged he travelled to Italy on holiday.

Fáilte Ireland's Michael Cawley went despite Irish government advice to avoid non-essential travel abroad.

Tourism Minister Catherine Martin said on Saturday afternoon that she had accepted Mr Cawley's resignation.

She said she was "disappointed to learn that the chair of Fáilte Ireland was holidaying in Italy".

"While Italy is on the green list, meaning that people who return from there do not have to restrict their movements, the government has called on people to avoid all non-essential travel.

"Many of our citizens and residents have followed this guidance at some personal and financial cost to themselves.

"I rang Mr Cawley this morning and he has offered his resignation which I have accepted. I wish to thank Mr Cawley for his service as chair of Fáilte Ireland."

Ms Martin added that the Irish tourism industry had suffered serious losses due to the pandemic.

"As a sign of solidarity with the industry, and to help the country reopen its schools safely, the government and my department, in particular, have encouraged people to holiday in Ireland this year.

"The vast majority of Irish people have heeded that call, and are helping to keep our tourism industry afloat."

On Friday, 67 new Covid cases were recorded in the Republic of Ireland. There were no new deaths related to the virus.

Additional restrictions remain in place in three counties - Kildare, Laois and Offaly.