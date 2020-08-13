Image copyright RTE Image caption Volunteers helped search for the pair after they went missing off the County Galway coast

A woman and a teenage girl have been found clinging to a lobster pot off the Irish coast after going missing for almost 15 hours while paddle boarding.

The pair, aged 17 and 23, were found alive by a fisherman, about 17 miles from where they first set out, the RNLI said.

They are well and being treated at University Hospital Galway, according to Irish broadcaster RTÉ.

The pair went missing after setting out from a beach at Furbo, County Galway.

A major search operation began on Wednesday evening after the alarm was raised at 22:00 local time.

An air and sea search rescue began overnight and continued until their discovery.

The Irish coastguard and local volunteers were also involved.

Despite bad weather overnight, the pair, who had life buoys but no body suits, were found by the fisherman.

Skip Twitter post by @IrishCoastGuard The Irish Coast Coast Guard and Staff at MRSC Valentia would like to thank Helicopter crews from Shannon, Sligo and Waterford, RNLI crews and Coast Guard units for efforts to successfully locate and recover two casualties in Galway Bay the operation ongoing since 10pm last nigh — Irish Coast Guard (@IrishCoastGuard) August 13, 2020 Report

Given their ordeal, they are said to be in a remarkably healthy condition but remain in hospital getting treatment.

On social media, the coastguard thanked everyone who assisted.

Barry Heskin from the RNLI told RTÉ there were "a few tears shed" and his team was "jumping around the station" when news came back that the rescue had been successful.