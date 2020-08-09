Coronavirus: Non-essential travel could be restricted in Ireland
Options are being prepared for the Irish government on how to restrict non-essential travel from countries outside the UK and European Union, according to the Republic's health minister.
Stephen Donnolly said he was "concerned about high rates" of coronavirus in some countries, in a tweet on Sunday.
The number of travel-related cases in Ireland is currently thought to be low.
However, Mr Donnolly said "the risk is increasing".
According to the minister, his department will finish the proposals "as soon as possible" and present them to government for discussion.
On Friday, restrictions were put in place in Kildare, Laois and Offaly restricting residents from traveling beyond those counties, except in limited circumstances.
Speaking after they came into force, Mr Donnelly said the government was "investigating measures" surrounding non-essential international travel.
A 'green list' for international travel was published by the Irish government in July, outlining countries you can travel to without having to enter a 14-day quarantine on return.
Cyprus, Gibraltar, Malta, Monaco and San Marino were removed from the list last Tuesday, when the government also decided not to move into Phase Four of its Covid recovery plan.
Advice from the Republic's National Public Health Emergency Team remains that all non-essential foreign travel should be avoided, regardless of whether or not a country is on the green list.