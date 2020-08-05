Image copyright Christopher Hilton/Geograph

A teenage boy has died in an incident at Powerscourt Waterfall in County Wicklow.

Emergency services attended the scene at about 14:30 local time on Wednesday, Irish broadcaster RTÉ is reporting.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Dublin Coastguard said it was called by the fire service to assist at about 14:40. It said a helicopter airlifted a second person from the scene to hospital.

It is understood gardaí (Irish police) are treating the death as a "tragic accident".