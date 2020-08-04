Image copyright AFP

The Irish government is to decide later on Tuesday whether to move forward into Phase 4 of reopening the country.

In July, the cabinet delayed moving into that phase amid concerns about the spread of Covid-19.

If ministers agree to move to the next stage from Monday, this would mean reopening pubs and hotel bars.

The Vintners' Federation of Ireland has called it a "make or break day" for the industry.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported that the federation, which represents 3,500 pubs outside Dublin, said publicans and their families were under "huge strain".

The Republic of Ireland's National Public Health Emergency Team is due to meet on Tuesday morning.

The cabinet is scheduled to meet in the afternoon.

In Northern Ireland, "wet pubs" - or pubs that do not serve food - have been given an indicative date to reopen from Monday 10 August, but this is yet to be signed off by the Stormont Executive.

On Monday, the Department of Health in the Republic of Ireland reported 46 new cases of Covid-19.

There have been 1,763 deaths related to coronavirus, with a total of 26,208 confirmed cases of the virus in the Republic of Ireland.

In Northern Ireland, the total number of positive cases now stands at 5,988, while the Department of Health's death toll remains at at 556.