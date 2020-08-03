Two men have died and another man has been seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash in County Cork.

It happened on the Kenmare Road near Glengarriff at about 05:30 local time on Monday.

A man in his early 40s and a man in his late teens were pronounced dead at the scene, gardaí (Irish police) confirmed.

The injured man was airlifted to Cork University Hospital, while a forth person who was also in the vehicle was not hurt in the crash.

Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported that the vehicle "entered water" during the crash.

Gardaí remain at the scene and road is closed with diversions in place.