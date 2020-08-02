County Kildare: Robert Broughan accused of Roy Hopkins murder
A 25-year-old man has been charged with murdering another man in County Kildare on Friday night.
Robert Broughan, of St Patrick's Park, Rathangan, appeared before a special sitting of Naas District Court on Sunday.
He was charged with the murder of 34-year-old Roy Hopkins.
Mr Hopkins was found with serious injuries beside the Grand Canal at Glenaree Bridge, near Rathangan, shortly after 21:00 local time.
He was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A Garda officer told the court Mr Broughan was charged on Sunday afternoon. When cautioned, the court was told he replied: "Are we going to Naas?"
The judge remanded the accused in custody to appear in court again via video link next Thursday.
He also ordered that a full psychological assessment be carried out on the accused, as well as any treatment if necessary.