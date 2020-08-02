Image copyright RTÉ Image caption Roy Hopkins was found with serious injuries at Glenaree Bridge was was pronounced dead in hospital

A 25-year-old man has been charged with murdering another man in County Kildare on Friday night.

Robert Broughan, of St Patrick's Park, Rathangan, appeared before a special sitting of Naas District Court on Sunday.

He was charged with the murder of 34-year-old Roy Hopkins.

Mr Hopkins was found with serious injuries beside the Grand Canal at Glenaree Bridge, near Rathangan, shortly after 21:00 local time.

He was taken by ambulance to Naas General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A Garda officer told the court Mr Broughan was charged on Sunday afternoon. When cautioned, the court was told he replied: "Are we going to Naas?"

The judge remanded the accused in custody to appear in court again via video link next Thursday.

He also ordered that a full psychological assessment be carried out on the accused, as well as any treatment if necessary.