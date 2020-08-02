Image copyright Google

Police are treating graffiti painted on a property and a car in north Belfast as a "sectarian hate crime".

Police received a report of the graffiti in the Kilcoole Gardens area of the city at 08:15 BST on Sunday.

Sinn Féin MLA Gerry Kelly described the incident as "despicable" and said it was an "orchestrated attempt to intimidate Catholics".

He said the graffiti was designed to "mark out territory" and "the latest in a string of incidents".

The North Belfast MLA added: "I am calling on public representatives for the area to speak with one voice against those determined to drag us down the cul-de-sac of hatred and fear."

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.